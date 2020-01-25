Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Lions Club to Host Midwinter Convention This Weekend

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 24 2020

The Bemidji Lions Club is hosting their Midwinter Convention this weekend where over 30 different Lions Clubs in northeast Minnesota and southwest Ontario will be in attendance.

The district that the Bemidji Lions are a part of is one of the few districts that serve members from two countries. The convention will also involve inspirational speakers as well as completing three service projects.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji Lions Club Hosts 5th Annual Fall Cash Raffle

Bemidji Lions Club Celebrates 80 Years During Annual Spring Fling

Local “Heroes & Helpers” Take Kids On Christmas Shopping Spree

Bemidji High School Students Honored With HOBY Scholarship

Latest Stories

In Focus: CLC Performing Arts Presents The Reminders

Posted on Jan. 25 2020

Volunteers Start Ice Cutting on Gull Lake For Brainerd's Biggest Ice Fishing Contest

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Walker Comes Up With a Plan to Replace Eelpout Festival

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Bemidji Fire Department Visits Heartland Christian Academy For National Reading Day

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

23rd Annual Deerwood Civic and Commerce Gun Show in Deerwood

Posted on Jan. 24 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.