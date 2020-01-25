Bemidji Lions Club to Host Midwinter Convention This Weekend
The Bemidji Lions Club is hosting their Midwinter Convention this weekend where over 30 different Lions Clubs in northeast Minnesota and southwest Ontario will be in attendance.
The district that the Bemidji Lions are a part of is one of the few districts that serve members from two countries. The convention will also involve inspirational speakers as well as completing three service projects.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.