Bemidji Lions Club to Host Midwinter Convention This Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Lions Club is hosting their Midwinter Convention this weekend where over 30 different Lions Clubs in northeast Minnesota and southwest Ontario will be in attendance.

The district that the Bemidji Lions are a part of is one of the few districts that serve members from two countries. The convention will also involve inspirational speakers as well as completing three service projects.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today