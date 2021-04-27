Bemidji Lions Club Sponsors Peace Poster Contest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Lions Club is sponsoring a contest for local BSA Scouts to create a piece of art with a message. They are encouraging students aged 11 to 13 to participate by creating a peace poster.

The posters will be collected and judged in an international contest. This contest has been going on since the ’80s, but this is the first time Bemidji Scouts will have the opportunity to participate now that they are sponsored by the Lions.

One winner will then advance to the district level. There will be three local winners and the prize for first place is $100.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today