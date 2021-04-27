Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Lions Club Sponsors Peace Poster Contest

Betsy Melin — Apr. 26 2021

The Bemidji Lions Club is sponsoring a contest for local BSA Scouts to create a piece of art with a message. They are encouraging students aged 11 to 13 to participate by creating a peace poster.

The posters will be collected and judged in an international contest. This contest has been going on since the ’80s, but this is the first time Bemidji Scouts will have the opportunity to participate now that they are sponsored by the Lions.

One winner will then advance to the district level. There will be three local winners and the prize for first place is $100.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Department Investigates Bomb Threat Made To Bemidji Area Schools

Beltrami County Historical Society Names New Director

Downed Power Line in Bemidji Starts Fire Near Lakeland PBS Studios

In Business: 3rd Street Station Coffee Offers Full Restaurant Menu

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.