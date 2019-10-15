Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Lions Club Hosts Kids Vision Awareness Screening

Oct. 14 2019

The Bemidji Lions Club held a free children’s vision screening today at the Sanford Bemidji Eye Center & Optical at 1161 Anne St. NW.

It’s part of their 15th annual Vision Awareness Week in partnership with Bemidji State University’s football team and Walman Optical of Bemidji. During the screening, they use a device called Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener. Once they get the results from the screening, the information is given to a technician who determines whether or not the child needs an eye exam.

“If they verify there’s a need for an eye exam, one of our local eye doctors will provide that free of charge and if they need glasses, Walman Optical will provide those tonight. So, it’s a good partnership all around,” said Jim Molde, Bemidji Lions Club Vision Awareness Screening Chairman. “This got started several years ago when then-coach Jeff Tesch called me and said, ‘would the Lions be interested in doing something with vision?’ So, we thought, ‘well, let’s see what the Lions can sponsor something to do with children’s vision.’ Vision is one of our pillars.”

Along with the screening, the Lions Club hosts the KidSight program to provide vision screening to preschools, daycare and elementary schools in the surrounding areas.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Affinity Plus In Bemidji Spreads Kindness With “Plus It Forward”

In Business: Support Within Reach Provides Help For Sexual Violence Victims

Bemidji Blue Ox Marathon Weekend Kicks Off

Fall Fun Food Festival At Bemidji’s McKenzie Place Ending This Weekend

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Landfill To Provide Free Disposal Of Deer Carcasses To Prevent The Spread Of CWD

The Crow Wing County landfill is taking precaution to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Hunters will be able to dispose of any deer
Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Landfill To Provide Free Disposal Of Deer Carcasses To Prevent The Spread Of CWD

Posted on Oct. 15 2019

Verndale Head Football Coach Mike Mahlen Nears Career Win 400

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Protesters March Against Line 3 Pipeline During Indigenous Peoples' Day

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Affinity Plus In Bemidji Spreads Kindness With "Plus It Forward"

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

In Business: Support Within Reach Provides Help For Sexual Violence Victims

Posted on Oct. 14 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.