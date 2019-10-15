Bemidji Lions Club Hosts Kids Vision Awareness Screening

The Bemidji Lions Club held a free children’s vision screening today at the Sanford Bemidji Eye Center & Optical at 1161 Anne St. NW.

It’s part of their 15th annual Vision Awareness Week in partnership with Bemidji State University’s football team and Walman Optical of Bemidji. During the screening, they use a device called Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener. Once they get the results from the screening, the information is given to a technician who determines whether or not the child needs an eye exam.

“If they verify there’s a need for an eye exam, one of our local eye doctors will provide that free of charge and if they need glasses, Walman Optical will provide those tonight. So, it’s a good partnership all around,” said Jim Molde, Bemidji Lions Club Vision Awareness Screening Chairman. “This got started several years ago when then-coach Jeff Tesch called me and said, ‘would the Lions be interested in doing something with vision?’ So, we thought, ‘well, let’s see what the Lions can sponsor something to do with children’s vision.’ Vision is one of our pillars.”

Along with the screening, the Lions Club hosts the KidSight program to provide vision screening to preschools, daycare and elementary schools in the surrounding areas.