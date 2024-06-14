Bemidji Legion and Elks to Host Annual Flag Day Ceremony

Flag Day is a day to celebrate the many versions of the United States flag that have been flown over the country since its founding. The Bemidji Elks Lodge Ralph Gracie American Legion Post #14 in Bemidji are holding a ceremony on the holiday to showcase the flag’s colorful history.

The ceremony will go through all of the different designs of the American flag throughout the centuries. It’s a ritual the Elks have been doing for many years, and it’s considered a national requirement for the lodge.

The idea of Flag Day was originally proposed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 and made into an official holiday during the presidency of Harry Truman. The day’s purpose is not only to appreciate the symbol of the United States, but also to remember the country’s veterans.

“They present the flags, we have the singing of the national anthem, and then after the Elks are done with their portion, we form up the Legion Honor Guard,” explained Tom Annonson, a Ralph Gracie American Legion Post #14 sergeant. “And if any of the Scouts or other organizations show up in their uniforms, I try and utilize them as well in the formation. And then we go through the ritual of the proper disposal of the American flag.”

The ceremony will take place on Friday, June 14 at Ralph Gracie Memorial Park at 11 a.m. The Elks ask that anyone planning to attend the ceremony bring a chair.