Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Law Enforcement Planned Phone Outage

Chris BurnsJan. 13 2021

Saturday, January 15th, the Law Enforcement Center in Bemidji will be without non-emergency and administrative phone line temporarily between 8 AM to 11 AM.

This phone outage will not impact Emergency 911 phone calls. However this outage will impact the Beltrami County Correction Center and other Beltrami County Office phone lines on the county’s phone system.

People needing to contact the Beltrami County for non-emergency reports are asked to wait until after 11 AM when lines are back in service. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office also asks not to use 911 for non-emergency reports.

Updates will be posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Man Who Died After Driving Vehicle Through Ice on Lake Irving Not Yet Identified

General Public Will Still Need to Wait to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Bemidji Middle and High School Students Returning to Hybrid Learning Model

Ray Gildow Receives Duane R. Lund Lifetime Achievement Award

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.