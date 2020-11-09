Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Law Enforcement Officers Awarded as Traffic Safety All-Stars

Betsy Melin — Nov. 9 2020

Every year, there are law enforcement officers and prosecutors across Minnesota who are awarded as All-Stars in Traffic Safety. They are awarded for thier commitment to taking impaired drivers off the road.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety honored Bemidji Officers Amey and Duran as 2019 DWI All-Stars for their dedication to protecting lives in Bemidji.

According to a release, Officer Amey took 81 impaired motorists off the streets in 2019 while Officer Duran took another 39 off of the streets. In addition to Amey and Duran, Officer Josh Wicker and Investigator Jesse Becker received Honorable Mention awards.

Officer Amey, a 3-year veteran, and Officer Duran, an 8 year veteran of the agency, are among 48 officers, deputies, troopers, and prosecutors statewide on the DWI All-Star team. This is the second All-Stars appearance for Officer Duran.

This is the 13th DWI All-Star Team selected for outstanding service in enforcement and prosecution of impaired driving. 

 

 

