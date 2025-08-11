Bemidji Junior Rupp Makes U18 Women’s Select Hockey Team, Commits to UMD

It was a dream weekend for Bemidji girls hockey standout Bailey Rupp.

The soon-to-be junior Lumberjack is soon to be a Bulldog after announcing her verbal commitment to play hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth via Instagram on Saturday. Then on Sunday, she was picked to play with the US Under-18 Women’s Select Team in a series against Canada this week.

It’s lot to unpack, but it all started with her third appearance at the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival last week in Lake Placid, New York. There were 46 girls were invited to attend the U18 camp, but only 25 make the final roster for the select series with Canada.

Rupp was invited to the U15 developmental camp three years ago and competed at the U18 camp last year, but this was her first time being picked to the Select Team.

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s like, huge, like a dream come true,” said Rupp, who could barely contain her smile. “Every person dreams of getting to put on the USA jersey and actually get to play Canada. So when I heard my name called, I was like, ‘No way, this is insane.’ I definitely feel a lot of pride just being able to represent our community because not many people from Bemidji are able to play on these teams, so I think it’s really cool.”

As far as her commitment to UMD, it didn’t take long for Rupp to make a decision. The first day for college coaches to begin initiating off-campus contact with rising juniors is June 15, and Bemidji’s leading scorer says she had no shortage of suitors recruiting her talents that very same day.

“The very first day, there were a lot [of offers] and that was pretty chaotic,” admitted Rupp. “But then the very first phone call with the Duluth coaches, I was like, ‘Wow, I love them’ And I just remember getting off the phone call, too, and I told my dad, ‘There’s no way I don’t go [to UMD].’ As soon as I was on my visit, I was like, ‘Yeah, for sure, I’m going here.”

“Everything about it just felt right,” she continued. “The coaches are amazing. I’m super grateful for them giving me this opportunity. My chest feels a lot lighter just making my decision and knowing that’s where I’m going to be. But also now, I just want to work so much harder to be able to play there and to win a national championship. So now it kind of gave me a boost in my motivation.”

She’ll be joining her sister Mollie at UMD, who is an incoming freshman on their women’s volleyball team and was a standout volleyballer herself at Bemidji High School.

The U18 USA Select Team will play a three-game series against our neighbors to the north on August 13, 14, and 16. Canada has won 12 of the 18 Select series thus far, with Team USA’s last series win coming in 2017.