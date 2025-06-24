Bemidji June 21 Storm: 100+ MPH Winds; Progress Made in Restoring Power

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 21st, a ferocious thunderstorm barrelled into the heart of Bemidji, causing extensive damage to the area.

Miraculously, no one was injured from the storm itself, but damage to the area was extensive. Thousands of trees were downed, as were many electric poles. Countless homes and businesses suffered major damage, and almost the entire region went dark without power.

A state of emergency has been declared by Bemidji and Beltrami County, and our reporters have covered reactions to the storm from city and county officials, recovery and relief efforts that are now underway, and the story of one family in the Lavinia neighborhood that had a tree fall through their home, where one person barely escaped with their life.

Hurricane-force winds

Severe weather alerts were out for the area, and meteorologists with the National Weather Service say it is extremely rare to have a storm possessing winds this strong.

“We noticed the wind sensor at the Bemidji airport report a 107 mph wind gust. That is extraordinary,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jacob Spender. “I’ve been here for five years, have not seen that. Some of our forecasters here have been here for many years and have not seen that as well. So, these do happen in the United States and around the world, but it’s a rarity to see it at that magnitude, especially affecting that area up here in northern Minnesota.”

After tracking the storm Friday night and into Saturday morning, National Weather Service meteorologists spent the day on Saturday assessing the damage and trying to determine whether this was a severe thunderstorm with straight-line winds, or a tornado.

“When we were investigating all the different damage and everything, just the sheer force of everything with the wind, I have never in my life seen that damage up close and personal like that, especially from straight-line winds,” continued Spender. “I’ve done tornado damage surveys, but I’ve never experienced a straight line wind event like this in a very, very long time that was especially a 100 mph winds kind of thing.”

He added, “I, honestly, seeing that damage itself was, oh my gosh, this looks like a Category 2 hurricane that kind of ripped through almost because of how the trees were all damaged and everything, but it was just straight-line winds. So we basically had hurricane-force winds that ripped through the town of Bemidji, and unfortunately that caused severe damage.”

Work still ongoing to restore power

The storm left more than 50,000 people in the area without power. While significant progress has been made in restoring power, the task is a massive undertaking, and some homes could remain without electricity for several more days.

Line crews from surrounding areas are in Bemidji helping local crews get electricity back to homes and businesses as soon as possible.

These crews are relentless,” stated Stephanie Hoff, Otter Tail Power’s communications director. “They would go, go, go without stop if we allowed them to do that. But of course, they have to hydrate, right? And they have to sleep. They have to take breaks. They wish they didn’t have to because they would love to just keep going to get the work done.

She added, “We have them going, you know, throughout the day, but we will at night say, ‘All right, guys, it’s time to stop. We got to go in and take some rest.'”

As of Monday afternoon, more than 5,000 people in the area were without power.

Finding an approved tree removal service

As cleanup efforts continue, the City of Bemidji is strongly encouraging residents and businesses to use only tree service providers who are cleared through the city. The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of more than a dozen tree removal service providers that have been cleared by the city:

People doing storm-related work should contact Ben Hein with the City of Bemidji at 218-239-0103 to get cleared. City officials say the process is quick and ensures safe, authorized work in the community.

Closures at BSU, NTC, Lake Bemidji State Park, and the post office

Several areas in and around Bemidji were hit extremely hard by the storm, including the east side of Lake Bemidji, Diamond Point Park, and the Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College campuses. Both campuses will remain closed through Wednesday, June 25th as work continues to assess extensive storm damage and prepare for a safe and secure return to campus.

The president of the schools, Dr. John Hoffman, said in a message to students, faculty and staff that they sustained serious damage to the campuses. He said that their facilities and public safety teams are “tirelessly and humbly working in overdrive to remove fallen trees and debris.” He called the damage widespread and devastating and asks that people stay away from the campus until further messaging is relayed.

Many parks in the area were damaged by the storm, and Lake Bemidji State Park announced Monday that due to storm damage, it would be closed to the public until 4 p.m. on Friday.

Mail service in the Bemidji area has also been impacted by the storm. The United States Postal Service says retail services at the Bemidji post office have been temporarily suspended. Postal officials also say delivery services are limited as they assess conditions and prioritize the safety of their employees and customers.

Fatal tornadoes in North Dakota

As mentioned earlier, there were no injuries or deaths from the Bemidji storm, but that wasn’t the case near Enderlin, North Dakota. Two tornadoes, including an F3 tornado, hit during the night, and three people died as a result.

The first twister, the F3, approached from the east. It was on the ground for 12 miles with peak winds estimated at 160 mph. Three people died as a result of the tornadoes. The first tornado was about three miles south of Enderlin and the second was northeast of the city.