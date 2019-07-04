Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Turns 75!

It’s been a tradition, since day one. In 1944 the Bemidji Jaycees launched a simple event that has evolved into Bemidji’s largest celebration. The Jaycees Water Carnival celebrates it’s diamond anniversary this year, and just like any other year, this Water Carnival is being taken to the next level.

This years carnival not only celebrates traditions from the past, but new elements that have been added. The Cliff Hanger is one of the new rides making its debut this year, but the event reaches far beyond the midway.

While the staple of this event is the carnival itself, its more than just rides and games. The Jaycees Water Carnival has deep roots in community partnerships.

Those partnerships that have been formed over the years are all about supporting others in the Bemidji community.

One of those traditions that has been there from the very start is bingo, which is put on by the Jaycees, but hosted by many area community organizations. You can also find vendors who have been part of the Water Carnival from the very start. Organizations like the Girl Scouts and the Knights of Columbus have been along for most of the ride, and they keep coming back for more.

Looking back at the past 75 years, the Jaycees feel the importance of the event and are looking forward to the next 75.

With the thrills and spills scheduled to run through the long holiday weekend, the Jaycees hope that everyone can take part in this special moment in history.

The Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival runs through Sunday July 7th.