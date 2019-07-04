Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Turns 75!

Jul. 3 2019

It’s been a tradition, since day one. In 1944 the Bemidji Jaycees launched a simple event that has evolved into Bemidji’s largest celebration. The Jaycees Water Carnival celebrates it’s diamond anniversary this year, and just like any other year, this Water Carnival is being taken to the next level.

This years carnival not only celebrates traditions from the past, but new elements that have been added. The Cliff Hanger is one of the new rides making its debut this year, but the event reaches far beyond the midway.

While the staple of this event is the carnival itself, its more than just rides and games. The Jaycees Water Carnival has deep roots in community partnerships.

Those partnerships that have been formed over the years are all about supporting others in the Bemidji community.

One of those traditions that has been there from the very start is bingo, which is put on by the Jaycees, but hosted by many area community organizations. You can also find vendors who have been part of the Water Carnival from the very start. Organizations like the Girl Scouts and the Knights of Columbus have been along for most of the ride, and they keep coming back for more.

Looking back at the past 75 years, the Jaycees feel the importance of the event and are looking forward to the next 75.

With the thrills and spills scheduled to run through the long holiday weekend, the Jaycees hope that everyone can take part in this special moment in history.

The Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival runs through Sunday July 7th.

Josh Peterson

Contact the Author

Josh Peterson — jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Getting Ready For 2019 Water Carnival

Teenager Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

In Focus: Midsommar Festival Celebrates Swedish Heritage

Sanford Health Unveils New Support Center in Bemidji

Latest Story

Nisswa Prepares For Thousands Of Visitors For Freedom Days Celebration

The small tourist town of Nisswa is gearing up for the busy holiday weekend and their Freedom Days celebration. They expect the number of
Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Latest Stories

Nisswa Prepares For Thousands Of Visitors For Freedom Days Celebration

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Little Falls Residents Concerned About Future Barrett Petfood Innovations Facility

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Nisswa Schoolmarm Gives Visitors A Glimpse Into 1800's School Life

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff Today In Honor of Flight Nurse Debra K. Schott

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Two Injured After Skid Steer Being Pulled On Trailer Crashes And Rolls

Posted on Jul. 3 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate