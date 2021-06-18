Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival to Return for Fourth of July Weekend

Betsy Melin — Jun. 17 2021

The Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival will be back this year to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend. Many of the classic events will return this summer, and there will be some new additions as well. This will be the 77th year for the annual Water Carnival in Bemidji.

The multiday celebration includes multiple ways to have fun. Last year, many of those events were canceled due to COVID-19. But this year, as things return to normal, many crowd favorites will be back.

For some events, there will be changes made to incorporate virtual options and other ways to participate at home.

The winner of the virtual kids events will get to be the grand marshal of the Grand Parade. The bike dig will be not be hosted this year – instead, an online coloring contest will be held to give away eight bikes.

Submissions for the virtual kiddy parade are due by June 28. To register for virtual events or learn more about the upcoming activities, you can visit the Bemidji Jaycees website.

