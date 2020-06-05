Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Still on This Year with Changes Planned

Betsy Melin — Jun. 4 2020

Because of COVID-19, many summer activities have had to been canceled or postponed this year. But that is not the case for the annual water carnival.

The 76th annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival will continue this year with some modifications in order to abide by CDC recommendations. There will be no midway this year, and the entertainment tent will not be set up in order to prevent crowds. The parade will continue in a new way with an “Un-Parade,” where the floats will sit stationary in the Sanford Center parking lot and people can drive by in their cars and get a fun bag full of goodies at the end.

There will also be some new events this year that can happen virtually. One event that will not change is the medallion hunt, which has a $500 grand prize.

The fate of the traditional fireworks show is still up in the air, as they are still raising funds at the moment.

The carnival activities will run for the first week of July, as is Bemidji tradition. To donate or get updated information on the various events of the weekend, you can check out the Bemidji Jaycees website.

