Bemidji Jaycees Take to the Lake in 19th Brrrmidji Plunge

Justin OthoudtFeb. 14 2023

This past weekend saw a long-running Bemidji tradition take place as the Bemidji Jaycees held their annual Brrrmidji Plunge. The event saw several participants jumping into the frigid waters of Lake Bemidji as a way to give support to several local organizations.

All 50 participants either raised or donated money in order to take the plunge, with funding for this event going towards three charities in the Bemidji area: Great River Rescue, Headwaters Science Center, and the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

“It’s a great way for people to come outside and donate your money and take a swim in the lake,” said Bemidji Jaycees Membership Development VP Kimberley Gruhn.

This year marked the 19th time the Jaycees held the Brrrmidji Plunge, and the first time after a two-year hiatus.

