Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Jaycees Set Up Tent For Upcoming Summer Events

Lakeland News
Jun. 22 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Two Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Latest Stories

Two Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Shooter's Challenge Raises Funds To Help Turn In Poachers

Posted on Jun. 22 2018

Redby Man Pleads Guilty To Killing One-Year-Old Son

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Two Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Fishing Tips: Reels

Posted on Jun. 21 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.