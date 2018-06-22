Bemidji Jaycees Set Up Tent For Upcoming Summer Events

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
... Read More
Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More