Bemidji Jaycees Partner With Beltrami County To Surprise Veterans

Leave it to the Bemidji Jaycees to spread Christmas cheer during the holiday seasons. This is the second year they’ve partnered with the Beltrami County Veterans Services to surprise veterans a week before Christmas.

Last night, the Jaycees surprised two veteran families with $500. It was a Christmas July project in the making. The money was raised during the second annual Bemidji Jaycees Warrior March that took place on July 4.

The money is divided between two veterans in the Bemidji area who are selected by the Beltrami County Veterans Services.

“It’s just different to be on this end of it at a time like this,” said recipient Mickel Stamp.

“Just that we are thankful – definitely thankful,” said Jan Stamp, Mickel’s wife.

Darryl Michog of Becida also received $500 as part of the project. The Jaycees started the project to make an impact to families before Christmas.

