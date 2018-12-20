Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Jaycees Make Donation To Project Lifesaver

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 20 2018
The Bemidji Jaycees are helping the Beltrami Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver program with a $933 donation.

Jaycee representatives Crystal Hegg and Randisu Tanem presented the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office with a check for $993, last Tuesday, to go towards the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies and is strategically designed for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering. The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to cognitive condition.

The money raised will be used to purchase the required equipment for Project Lifesaver clients such as the specialized bands, transmitters and batteries.

The funds were raised by the Bemidji Jaycees through the pancake feed that was held in early September.

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore
