Bemidji Jaycees Kick Off 78th Annual Water Carnival

Mary BalstadJun. 30 2022

The Bemidji Jaycees 78th Annual Water Carnival kicked off Thursday night with the opening of the rides and attractions at Merriam’s Midway.

Held at both the Sanford Center parking lot and the Bemidji waterfront near Paul & Babe, the water carnival is just getting started with summer activities. Staples of the 5-day event will once again be held, such as the Grand Parade and the fireworks display.

The entertainment tent at the waterfront is event making its return after two years of postponements due to COVID-19. Being one of the biggest events the Bemidji Jaycees hosts, the special acts and the midway seem to draw a large crowd to the Bemidji area.

“It’s not just our community,” says Water Carnival Co-Chairperson Eva Fisher. “We do it for the communities that surround us.”

Along with the midway being open for the entire carnival, there will be special events for each day, such as a color run, kiddie parade, the Bald Eagle Waterski Show, and the 4th of July fireworks on the final day of the carnival.

By — Mary Balstad

