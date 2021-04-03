Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Hosting “Egg My Yard” Event

Betsy Melin — Apr. 2 2021

The Bemidji Jaycees will celebrate Easter this year with a socially distanced visit from the Easter Bunny. This is the second year of them hosting an event called “Egg My Yard”.

“Egg My Yard” was created in response to COVID-19 restrictions so that the Jaycees could run a program that was festive but also didn’t require contact between families and volunteers. It means that each family participating can have an egg hunt of their own.

The deliveries will begin at 7:30 the night before Easter so the eggs are all in place for the big day.

By — Betsy Melin

