Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel Show Returns After Hiatus

Mary BalstadMar. 31 2022

The annual Bemidji Jaycees Home, Sport & Travel show is back after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted at the Sanford Center, the event allows for many vendors new and old to showcase their business, non-profit, or organization.

For 42 years, the Bemidji Jaycees hosted the Home, Sport & Travel Show without interruption. However, in 2020, the show had to be put on hold when the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now after two years, the show is back and plans on highlighting both indoor and outdoor vendors.

Being postponed for two years, the difficulties of organizing and setting up the event included communicating with vendors who had a change in leadership. Despite the setback, the show goes on, with vendors setting up for the long weekend ahead.

The show will run from April 1-3 and host 65 vendors. The event features the best of small business throughout Bemidji and the Midwest, and there will be activities for people of all ages.

Admission for the Home, Sport & Travel show at $5 for adults, $3 for kids, and $10 for a weekend pass, with free entry for kids five and under. Doors will open at 4 P.M. on Friday, April 1 and close on Sunday, April 3 at 3 P.M.

More information can be found by visiting the Bemidji Jaycees’ website.

