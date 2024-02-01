Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Holding First ‘BRRRmidji Days’ Event with Annual Plunge

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2024

By Zy’Riah Simmons

Leading up to the 20th annual BRRRmidji Plunge on Feb. 3, the Bemidji Jaycees and the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department are collaborating to present BRRRmidji Days, a week of activities for the community to enjoy.

To learn more about BRRRmidji Days activities or to register for the plunge, you can visit the Bemidji Jaycees website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Judge Lifts Restraining Order, Injunction Issued for Bemidji Teachers’ Union Against District

NWICDC in Bemidji, White Earth College Awarded Workforce Grants from DEED Office

Bemidji’s Kael Keilwitz Reaches Rank of Eagle Scout

Sen. Klobuchar Tours Bemidji Veterans Home; Comments on USPS Audit

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.