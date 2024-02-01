Bemidji Jaycees Holding First ‘BRRRmidji Days’ Event with Annual Plunge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

By Zy’Riah Simmons

Leading up to the 20th annual BRRRmidji Plunge on Feb. 3, the Bemidji Jaycees and the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department are collaborating to present BRRRmidji Days, a week of activities for the community to enjoy.

To learn more about BRRRmidji Days activities or to register for the plunge, you can visit the Bemidji Jaycees website.

