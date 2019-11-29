Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Get Ready For 2019 Night We Light Celebration

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 28 2019

This year’s annual Night We Light Celebration in Bemidji will kick off tomorrow with many new activities for kids of all ages to join.

New activities will include a pop-up Christmas marketplace in two locations, photos with Santa, and new LED snowflakes on downtown streetlights. Also, this year will mark the first time in Bemidji’s history that over 300,000 lights will be illuminated.

“This year’s Night We Light Celebration is the biggest and brightest ever. From Santa’s new workshop to the lighting ceremony, we have something for kids of all ages. We have seen record numbers attend Night We Light that this year we have something for everyone. We are honored to give Bemidji this gift,” said Jeremy Larson, the Bemidji Jaycees First City of Lights Co-chair.

The Night We Light Ceremony will follow the parade at Paul Bunyan Park, and the parade will begin at 6 PM with the ceremony following immediately after.

Other Christmas celebrations around the Lakeland viewing area on Friday include Park Rapids and their Yuletide Sampler, which will run prior to their Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 until 6 PM, as well as Nisswa’s City of Lights festival, which features activities throughout the day and wraps up with a lighting ceremony at 5:30 PM and fireworks at 7:30. On Saturday, Walker’s Festival of Lights will feature daytime activities, a parade at 5 PM, and a tree lighting ceremony at 6.

