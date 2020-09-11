Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Get a Head Start on the Holiday Season

Betsy Melin — Sep. 10 2020

It may only be September but it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. The Bemidji Jaycees have already taken the first steps into their yearly tradition of turning Bemidji into a winter wonderland.

The Bemidji Public Works building looked a little like Santa’s Workshop yesterday as a team of people began unwrapping and organizing the more than 300,000 Christmas lights that will be used in the annual First City of Lights holiday display. This year promises to be brighter than ever.

They haven’t announced the new display just yet, but all of the lights will first be illuminated at the yearly “Night We Light” celebration in November.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Betsy Melin

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

