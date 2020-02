Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Jaycees and the Junior Jaycees donated money to the Bemidji Robotics High School team on Feb. 21, 2020.

According to a release from the Bemidji Jaycees, the Bemidji Jaycees donated a check of $300 to the Bemidji High School “RoboJacks” and the Junior Jaycees donated $100 to the team.

