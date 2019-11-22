Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Jaycees Donate More Than $10,000 To Local Organizations

Malaak KhattabNov. 21 2019

The Bemidji Jaycees will donate more than $10,000 to local community organizations. Lakeland PBS was among 16 organizations that received a monetary donation.

Other groups like Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Parks and Rec and Bemidji High School JROTC will receive checks over the next few days as part of the 75th annual Water Carnival proceeds that were collected. The organizations have either helped the chapter out or are community groups in need that were brought to the chapter’s attention.

“We decided to choose Lakeland as one of benefactors because we were displaced when our old place flooded for almost a year. And so we want to pay it forward to Lakeland for letting us be able to hold our chapter meetings and our board meetings here at the Lakeland PBS facility in Bemidji,” said Josh Peterson, Bemidji Jaycees President and Water Carnival Co-Chairman.

The next event is the 23rd annual Bemidji Jaycees First City of Lights Festival. That will take place on Saturday, November 29.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

