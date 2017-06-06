Bemidji Jaycees Announce 73rd Annual Water Carnival Schedule

After much discussion and the possible cancelation of the carnival, the Bemidji Jaycees have announced the schedule of events for the 73rd Annual Water Carnival.

The Jaycees have Merriam’s Midway returning with an even larger variety of rides and games. Unlimited ride wristband specials will be available each day of the carnival for $20.

A big change for this year’s carnival is that the event is split up between two locations. Merriam’s Midway, food vendors and a bingo and beer garden will be located in the parking lot of the Sanford Center while across Lake Bemidji at Paul Bunyan Park, the Jaycees Entertainment Tent will host live bands and activities each day along with additional food vendors.

The Water Carnival Grand Parade will be held Sunday July 2nd at 1pm, which will travel south on Beltrami Avenue turn west on 3rd Street and then travel north on Minnesota Avenue.

The Red, White, & BOOM Fireworks Spectacular will be held on a floating barge on Lake Bemidji located near Paul Bunyan Park. Hollywood Pyrotechnics is producing the show, which is expected to begin at dusk on July 4.

Activities such as the medallion hunt will begin as early as June 26, however the Carnival itself will begin Thursday, June 29 and will run through Tuesday, July 4.