Bemidji HS Teacher Facing Termination After Using Allegedly Sexually Explicit Story

An English teacher at Bemidji High School is possibly facing termination after using a story during her class that reportedly depicted graphic sexual imagery.

Gina Bernard, a self-identified LGBTQ educator, is currently serving a two-week paid leave as she waits for the school board’s decision to terminate her employment with Bemidji Area Schools.

According to a Facebook post from Bernard, she was sharing a short story in her creative writing class at Bemidji High School that was left off of last year’s curriculum request. She attempted to add it to this year’s curriculum review cycle, but due to an apparent miscommunication, it was not added again this year. Bernard assumed that it was added, and proceeded to teach the story.

The story in question is still unknown at this time, but it reportedly included sexually graphic language throughout. Bernard also faced discipline back in 2023 for showing a movie version of the same story.

A closed special Bemidji School Board meeting will be held Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the Downtown Education Center, where the Board will consider the allegations facing Bernard and discuss the possibility of termination. Superintendent Jeremy Olson said he could not comment on the situation since it is a personnel matter.