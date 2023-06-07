Lakeland PBS

Bemidji House Fire Update: Man Who Escaped Says Smoke Detectors Saved Him

Lakeland News — Jun. 7 2023

The man who escaped a house fire in Bemidji early Sunday morning says he was saved by the sound of smoke detectors that woke him up.

22 firefighters and six pieces of equipment responded to the fire at 4000 Bemidji Ave. N around 12:30 a.m. on June 4. An update from the Bemidji Fire Department says the man who made it out of the house told investigators that after hearing the smoke detectors, he quickly exited due to smoke and heat.

Once outside, he saw heavy smoke and fire in the basement and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911. The home and its contents are considered a total loss.

An investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of the fire is electrical in nature. Fire officials are reminding people to use electrical cords and power strips safely and to not overload them or use them improperly.

By — Lakeland News

