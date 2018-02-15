Bemidji House Fire Caused Nearly $80,000 in Damage
A house fire in Bemidji caused an estimated $80,000 in damages to the structure and contents after what appears to be a accidental fire.
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire around 11:00 Thursday morning in the Turtle River Township to find the garage attached to the house completely engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to the home.
Eighteen firefighters responded with 3 fire engines, 3 water tenders, rescue unit and a command vehicle. The fire department was at the scene for nearly 3 hours with the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance Service.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation although the Bemidji Fire Department says it does appear to be accidental.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
55 was fine as people generally exceed the speed limit by at least five to ten m... Read More
We do not need pawlenty back in Mn government!... Read More
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More
I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More