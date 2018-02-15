Bemidji House Fire Caused Nearly $80,000 in Damage

A house fire in Bemidji caused an estimated $80,000 in damages to the structure and contents after what appears to be a accidental fire.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire around 11:00 Thursday morning in the Turtle River Township to find the garage attached to the house completely engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to the home.

Eighteen firefighters responded with 3 fire engines, 3 water tenders, rescue unit and a command vehicle. The fire department was at the scene for nearly 3 hours with the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation although the Bemidji Fire Department says it does appear to be accidental.