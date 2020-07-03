Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Hosts Trial Run for Drive-In Theater

Betsy Melin — Jul. 2 2020

The Beltrami County Fair may be canceled this year, but there is still summer fun to be had at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Starting this month, drive-in movies will be back in Bemidji.

On Wednesday night, fair board members tested out the screen for the first time this season. This was an opportunity for them to take advantage of the fairgrounds while respecting social distancing guidelines by using the rodeo space as a makeshift drive-in theater.

The first movie they’re planning on showing is the Tom Hanks film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The plan, for now, is to make the tickets free.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami County Fair Organizers Discuss 2020 Fair Postponement

2020 Beltrami County Fair Postponed Until 2021

Bemidji Movie Theater Not Reopening Until July

Drive-In Art Show and Parade in Bemidji to Celebrate Artist’s Birthday

Latest Stories

13 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in MN Thursday

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Walz Asking For Federal Aid to Help Rebuild After Unrest

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce Urging Community Safety

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

2020 Lakes Jam Music Festival Canceled Amid COVID-19

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Parking Enforcement in Downtown Bemidji to Begin Again

Posted on Jul. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.