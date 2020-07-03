Bemidji Hosts Trial Run for Drive-In Theater

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Fair may be canceled this year, but there is still summer fun to be had at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Starting this month, drive-in movies will be back in Bemidji.

On Wednesday night, fair board members tested out the screen for the first time this season. This was an opportunity for them to take advantage of the fairgrounds while respecting social distancing guidelines by using the rodeo space as a makeshift drive-in theater.

The first movie they’re planning on showing is the Tom Hanks film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The plan, for now, is to make the tickets free.

