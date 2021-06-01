Bemidji Honors the Fallen on Memorial Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday was a day to remember the fallen and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In Bemidji, Memorial Day is celebrated with an annual ceremony hosted by the American Legion. At Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, veterans and their friends and families gathered to honor those who lost their lives while serving their country. Memorial Day is a tradition dating back to the Civil War.

A ceremony took place with speeches, a wreath placement, posting of colors, and, of course, a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

This ceremony has been celebrated for over 50 years, but the speeches today acknowledged the difficulty of this year and last specifically.

In addition to today’s ceremony, the Legion worked to make sure the flag was prominently displayed at the cemetery. They also post flags throughout Bemidji’s downtown.

The American Legion asks that if a flag is fallen that it be returned to either the Bemidji Woolen Mills or to a city official so it can be reused for the following years.

