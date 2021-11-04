Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Home Receives Extensive Damage in Fire Wednesday Night

Emma HudziakNov. 4 2021

A home in Bemidji received extensive damage following a fire Wednesday night.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire last night at 10:39 PM at 2427 Roosevelt Road SE. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, residential-type structure fire with heavy smoke showing from the home. Bemidji firefighters used a transitional attack on the fire, a method where firefighters apply water to the exterior of the structure to improve conditions inside the building.

Photo Credit: Bemidji Fire Department

Firefighters entered the home through the front door and extinguished the remaining fire. Firefighters were on the scene for roughly 5 hours, with 31 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment.

The home and its belongings sustained extensive damage. There were no reported injuries and the fire remains under investigation.

Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota Energy Resources, Beltrami Electric, and The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Groundbreaking Held for Homeless Day Center in Bemidji

Bemidji Area Schools ISD31 Operating Budget Referendum Vote

Update on Friday’s Fatal Crash On Highway 71 South of Bemidji

In Focus: Watermark Art Center in Bemidji, Celebrates Day Of The Dead With Art Classes This Saturday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.