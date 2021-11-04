Bemidji Home Receives Extensive Damage in Fire Wednesday Night

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A home in Bemidji received extensive damage following a fire Wednesday night.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire last night at 10:39 PM at 2427 Roosevelt Road SE. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story, residential-type structure fire with heavy smoke showing from the home. Bemidji firefighters used a transitional attack on the fire, a method where firefighters apply water to the exterior of the structure to improve conditions inside the building.

Firefighters entered the home through the front door and extinguished the remaining fire. Firefighters were on the scene for roughly 5 hours, with 31 firefighters and 12 pieces of equipment.

The home and its belongings sustained extensive damage. There were no reported injuries and the fire remains under investigation.

Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Minnesota Energy Resources, Beltrami Electric, and The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

