DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Home Faces Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire early this morning in the Bemidji Township. The home’s occupants were able to escape, although the blaze did cause moderate damage to the structure and its contents.

The fire was located in the 2800 block of 15th Street and was reported a little after 2 in the morning. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a significant fire in the rear portion of the home. 17 firefighters used two engines and two water tenders on the scene.

The cause is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department; however, it appears to be accidental.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Rally Against Domestic Violence To Be Held In Bemidji

13th Annual Evergreen Youth Conference Kicks Off At Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty To Arson Charges For January House Fire

United Way Of Bemidji Area & Community Resource Connections Collaborate In New Building

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Tasha T. said

Such an incredible human being!! She is changing lives and has only just begun.... Read More

Judi Taylor said

She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More

Cathy Lenk said

That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More

Latest Story

Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

This weekend is the annual Home and Outdoor Show in Brainerd, with businesses showing off their services to potential customers. It’s a one stop
Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Over 150 Businesses On Display At MMBA Home And Outdoor Show

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Rally Against Domestic Violence To Be Held In Bemidji

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Local Legislatures Give Update On 2018 Session At Eggs & Issues Panel

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Brainerd High School Student Wins CLC Graphic Design Contest

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

Voigt Named CLC Women's Basketball Coach

Posted on Mar. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.