Bemidji Home Face Moderate Damage In Early Morning Fire

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire early this morning in the Bemidji Township. The home’s occupants were able to escape although the blaze did cause moderate damage to the structure and its contents.

The fire was located in the 2800 block of 15th street and was reported a little after 2 in the morning. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found a significant fire in the rear portion of the home. 17 firefighters used 2 engines and 2 water tenders on the scene.

The cause is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department, however it appears to be accidental.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance Service.