Bemidji Home Destroyed In Saturday Morning Fire
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire over the weekend.
It happened Saturday morning a little after 9 in Grant Valley Township near Country View Drive and Becida Road.
Upon arriving, firefighters found the single family home engulfed in flames and numerous other buildings in danger.
The fire was confined to the original house, with no other buildings damaged. The battle lasted exactly 2 and ½ hours. 6 fire trucks responded.
No one was injured, although the building is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.
