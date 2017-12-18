DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Home Destroyed In Saturday Morning Fire

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

     

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning a little after 9 in Grant Valley Township near Country View Drive and Becida Road.

Upon arriving, firefighters found the single family home engulfed in flames and numerous other buildings in danger.

The fire was confined to the original house, with no other buildings damaged. The battle lasted exactly 2 and ½ hours. 6 fire trucks responded.

No one was injured, although the building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bidding Process To Begin As Carnegie Project Moves Forward

Community Spotlight: Dance Studio Celebrates Anniversary Of The Nutcracker In Bemidji

Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires In Bemidji

Bemidji Home Damaged By Fire

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Rep. Miller Suspending Campaign For 7th Congressional District Seat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Latest Stories

Rep. Miller Suspending Campaign For 7th Congressional District Seat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Long-Time Bemidji Santa To Hang Up His Red Coat And Hat

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

BSU Men's Hockey Sweeps Alaska Anchorage

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Two People Dead After ATVs Go Through Ice On Two Different Lakes

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Blackduck

Posted on Dec. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.