Bemidji Home Damaged In New Years Day Fire

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 2 2018
The Bemidji Fire Department responded to a house fire last night in the northern township. The call came in a little after 10 at night.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the living room of the home on fire. Seventeen firefighters used two fire engines and two water tenders to put out the flames. The battle took exactly 4 hours.

The residents of the home were able to escape but the fire did cause moderate damage to the building. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire department received help from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office, Beltrami Electric Co-op and Bemidji Ambulance Service.

