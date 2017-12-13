Bemidji Home Damaged By Fire

A Bemidji Township home sustained only minor damage after a Tuesday night fire.

The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 10:00p.m. in the 3000 block of Jackson Avenue southwest.

In a release from the Bemidji Fire Department, the fire was found the fire confined to the bedroom of the home and was extinguished quickly.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters remained at the scene for approximately 2 hours.

The house fire appears to be accidental in nature.