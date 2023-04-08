Bemidji Holding 2023 Bunny Bash to Welcome Spring

Lakeland PBS

Justin OthoudtApr. 7 2023

The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is hopping into spring with their annual Bunny Bash, where the Easter Bunny himself is making an appearance.

Held April 7th and 8th at Bemidji’s Tourist Information Center from 12-4 p.m., the Bunny Bash is a joint effort between Bemidji Parks and Recreation and Visit Bemidji. The event features a photo op with the Easter Bunny as well as fun arts and crafts to usher in the new season.

“People can come, get three pictures taken with the Easter Bunny, and then they can also do some fun spring-themed crafts afterwards, or while they’re waiting,” explained Bemidji Parks and Recreation Event Coordinator Liz Rynders. “It’s nice to kinda see people coming out towards the beginning of spring, hopefully it’ll feel like that with these next few weeks.”

The annual 5K Bunny Hop run, which accompanies the Bunny Bash, will take place April 15th due to trail conditions.

By — Justin Othoudt

