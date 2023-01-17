Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Named Grand Champions in Onalaska, WI
Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive show choir started off its season in style this past weekend in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Vocalmotive was awarded Best Choreography and Best Band, and they were named Grand Champions of the event. In addition, Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke awarded Vocalmotive’s Abbie Fettig and Micah Cerven with Showstopper Awards.
Next up for Vocalmotive is their annual dinner shows, which will take place this Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22.
