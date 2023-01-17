Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive Show Choir Named Grand Champions in Onalaska, WI

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive show choir started off its season in style this past weekend in Onalaska, Wisconsin.

Vocalmotive was awarded Best Choreography and Best Band, and they were named Grand Champions of the event. In addition, Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke awarded Vocalmotive’s Abbie Fettig and Micah Cerven with Showstopper Awards.

Next up for Vocalmotive is their annual dinner shows, which will take place this Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today