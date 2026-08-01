Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive Raising Funds Through Brat Feed Event

The Bemidji High School Vocalmotive team is holding their annual brat feed fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 1 at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry in Bemidji.

Vocalmotive is the high school varsity show choir team that competes in singing and dancing performances throughout the school year. Earlier this year on Mar. 7, the group swept the awards at the Totino-Grace Show Choir Spectacular.

“I think it’s really cool because Vocalmotive’s a really big part of my life, and the fact that people care and want to support us means a lot to me,” said Vocalmotive member and BHS junior Hannah. “We fundraise for competitions, travel expenses like choreographers and other things that we need during the season to help make it more affordable for our team.”

“Sometimes, like the arts and things like are more overlooked, and it means a lot that the community comes together and like really likes to see our shows and all the work we put in,” added Ava, a junior.

The brat feed, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, is one of the biggest fundraisers Vocalmotive does every year to help fund the team through their competitions.

“We have chips, we have cookies, we have soda, etc.,” elaborated Bella, a senior. “We’ll be having a raffle. There’ll be a necklace and a jewelry piece provided by Ken K., and there’ll be some live music around, around the lunch hours from 11:30 to 12.”

The fundraiser is a part of Ken K. Thompson’s Art Day festival that celebrates local artists. The event as a whole will run this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.