Mar 30, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji High School’s Tanner Johnson Wins State Triple ‘A’ Award

tanner johnson mshsl triple a state winner resize

Bemidji’s Tanner Johnson (second from left) is one of four Minnesota high school students selected to receive the MSHSL’s Triple ‘A’ Award at the state level. (Credit: MSHSL)

A month ago, Bemidji High School’s Tanner Johnson won the MSHSL’s Triple ‘A’ Award for Region 8AA, but at the state boys’ basketball tournament over the weekend, he was named one of four winners at the state level.

The award is centered around high school students who exceed in academics, arts, and athletics, something Johnson worked towards for years. He has maintained a GPA of over 4.0 while also holding team captain roles in three sports, along with staying busy with seven extracurriculars.

The senior is now the first student in Bemidji Lumberjack history to earn the Triple ‘A’ Award at the state level. Johnson plans to continue his personal growth by studying pre-med, singing in choir, and starting collegiate swimming at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee in the fall.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

gavel scales law us doj department of justice logo thumbnail

03-30-2026

Education & Government

Trump Administration Sues Minnesota Over Transgender Athletes in Girls Sports

mike lynch bsu track head coach resigns thumbnail

03-30-2026

Sports

Mike Lynch Steps Down as BSU’s Track & Field, Cross Country Head Coach

red lake warrior challenge basketball tournament thumbnail

03-30-2026

Indigenous Stories

Community at Center of Red Lake Warrior Challenge Basketball Tournament

Pequot Lakes Patriots Basketball Generic Thumbnail

03-27-2026

Sports

Pequot Lakes Boys’ Basketball Falls to Minnehaha Academy in State Semis