Bemidji High School’s Tanner Johnson Wins State Triple ‘A’ Award

A month ago, Bemidji High School’s Tanner Johnson won the MSHSL’s Triple ‘A’ Award for Region 8AA, but at the state boys’ basketball tournament over the weekend, he was named one of four winners at the state level.

The award is centered around high school students who exceed in academics, arts, and athletics, something Johnson worked towards for years. He has maintained a GPA of over 4.0 while also holding team captain roles in three sports, along with staying busy with seven extracurriculars.

The senior is now the first student in Bemidji Lumberjack history to earn the Triple ‘A’ Award at the state level. Johnson plans to continue his personal growth by studying pre-med, singing in choir, and starting collegiate swimming at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee in the fall.