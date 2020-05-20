Bemidji High School to Hold Graduation With Vehicle Procession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the end of the school year is wrapping up and graduation day for seniors is near, schools have had to adjust to what their graduation ceremony will look like for the class of 2020.

Bemidji High School will be celebrating their seniors this Saturday with a procession from the Sanford Center parking lot, where local law enforcement will lead the cars through town, and end at Bemidji High School. Seniors will then receive their diplomas through a drive-up diploma exchange.

It’s important for families who are participating in the ceremony to not get out of their vehicles, and students who are receiving their diplomas are asked to sit in the passenger seat. Certain roads will also be blocked off from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

