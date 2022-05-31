Bemidji High School to Celebrate Completion of Old BHS Arch on June 7th

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji High school will be celebrating the completion of their old BHS arch next week on June 7th from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

“The doors of the old Bemidji High School on 15th Street opened to students for the first time on September 12th, 1922, a release stated. “Now, 100 years later, reconstruction of our old school entry arch is complete.”

Old Bemidji High School Remembered Committee Member, Linda Lemmer shared that this project was 14 years in the making, and now it is time to celebrate.

A short program will be taking place at 4:30 p.m. located at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division Street, NW Bemidji, MN 56601.

More information can be found on the ‘Old Bemidji High School Remembered’ Facebook page or by contacting Linda Lemmer at (218) 766-6292.

