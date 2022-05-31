Lakeland PBS

Bemidji High School to Celebrate Completion of Old BHS Arch on June 7th

Emma HudziakMay. 31 2022

Bemidji High school will be celebrating the completion of their old BHS arch next week on June 7th from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

“The doors of the old Bemidji High School on 15th Street opened to students for the first time on September 12th, 1922, a release stated. “Now, 100 years later, reconstruction of our old school entry arch is complete.”

Old Bemidji High School Remembered Committee Member, Linda Lemmer shared that this project was 14 years in the making, and now it is time to celebrate.

A short program will be taking place at 4:30 p.m. located at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division Street, NW Bemidji, MN 56601.

More information can be found on the ‘Old Bemidji High School Remembered’ Facebook page or by contacting Linda Lemmer at (218) 766-6292.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Minnesota Vikings To Host Summer Youth Camp In Bemidji

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Students Tour Paul Bunyan Broadcasting

Bemidji’s Matetich, Berg Named Athletes of the Year, 5 Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Golden Apple: Eclipse Holleman Named Bemidji Boys & Girls Club’s Youth of the Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.