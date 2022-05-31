Lakeland PBS

Bemidji High School to Celebrate Completion of Old BHS Arch on June 7

Emma HudziakMay. 31 2022

Bemidji High School will be celebrating the completion of the old BHS arch next week on June 7th from 4-6 PM.

“The doors of the old Bemidji High School on 15th Street opened to students for the first time on September 12th, 1922,” a release stated. “Now, 100 years later, reconstruction of our old school entry arch is complete.”

Old Bemidji High School Remembered Committee Member Linda Lemmer says that this project was 14 years in the making, and now it is time to celebrate.

A short program will take place at 4:30 PM at Bemidji High School at 2900 Division Street NW in Bemidji. More information can be found on the Old Bemidji High School Remembered Facebook page or by contacting Linda Lemmer at (218) 766-6292.

By — Emma Hudziak

