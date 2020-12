Click to print (Opens in new window)

A recent video from Mr. Hammitt’s first term advanced video production class at Bemidji High School now has over 5,000 views on YouTube.

“Mask up: Bemidji Strong” was put together by students to encourage the Bemidji community to wear their masks.

You can view the video here.

