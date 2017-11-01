Bemidji High School Presents “The Hunchback Of Notre Dame”
The bell tolls for Bemidji High School’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, and while there is a popular well-known children’s version of the classic story, theatergoers may be in for a surprise when they view the school’s performance.
The high school’s production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” is unlike any production they have done in recent history, meaning it provided an artistic challenge for its cast members.
While comedic roles were usually performed by actor Mitchell Shaw, the story of the hunchback required Shaw (who portrays a Catholic priest) to discover a new side of performing that required special research.
While the show is a darker adaptation, the story of Quasimodo still rings true in today’s modern world. With a cast of nearly one hundred performers, tech crew, and orchestra members, the memories of working together will last a lifetime.
With opening night fast approaching, the cast hopes that everyone sees the production and walks away with the positive message.
Tickets are still available, follow the link for more information: http://www.bemidji.k12.mn.us
