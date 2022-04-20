Lakeland PBS

Bemidji High School Junior Named as Local Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

Lakeland News — Apr. 19 2022

Eclipse Holleman (Photo Credit: Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area)

A Bemidji High School junior has been named as the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area’s 2022 Youth of the Year.

Eclipse Holleman, a club member for over 10 years, will represent Bemidji at the Boys & Girls Club Minnesota Youth of the Year competition on Tuesday, April 26 in Bloomington. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship as a state finalist and will be competing with other teens for $10,000 in state scholarships, along with the chance to move on to the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year competition.

During Holleman’s time with the Boys & Girls Club, she has participated in numerous programs, including Smart Girls, which helps girls make good choices for their emotional, social, and physical well-being; Junior Staff and Career Launch for building professional skills for work and school; and Music Makers and National Fine Arts. She was also a JROTC member at Bemidji High School and has helped organize fundraising and community service projects.

“We are pleased to have Eclipse represent our Club and our community at the state level,” said executive director Andrea Kent in a press release. “She has grown into a leader and role model and is well respected by Club staff and peers for her compassion and inspiration to advocate for other youth to be whom they want to be.”

Holleman plans to attend Northwest Technical College to pursue a career in nursing or childcare.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

MnDOT Hosting Highway 71 Construction Open House in Bemidji

Beltrami County Historical Society to Host “Trains at the Depot” Next Weekend

In Focus: Bemidji Community Theater Opens Kids Summer Camp Registration

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Department Extends Survey to End of April

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.