Bemidji High School Junior Named as Local Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year

A Bemidji High School junior has been named as the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area’s 2022 Youth of the Year.

Eclipse Holleman, a club member for over 10 years, will represent Bemidji at the Boys & Girls Club Minnesota Youth of the Year competition on Tuesday, April 26 in Bloomington. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship as a state finalist and will be competing with other teens for $10,000 in state scholarships, along with the chance to move on to the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year competition.

During Holleman’s time with the Boys & Girls Club, she has participated in numerous programs, including Smart Girls, which helps girls make good choices for their emotional, social, and physical well-being; Junior Staff and Career Launch for building professional skills for work and school; and Music Makers and National Fine Arts. She was also a JROTC member at Bemidji High School and has helped organize fundraising and community service projects.

“We are pleased to have Eclipse represent our Club and our community at the state level,” said executive director Andrea Kent in a press release. “She has grown into a leader and role model and is well respected by Club staff and peers for her compassion and inspiration to advocate for other youth to be whom they want to be.”

Holleman plans to attend Northwest Technical College to pursue a career in nursing or childcare.

