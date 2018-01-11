Bemidji High School Hosts 2nd Annual “CEO In The Classroom” Event

Bemidji High School invited professionals into the halls this morning for their 2nd annual “CEO in the Classroom” event.

20 CEOs and professionals from the Bemidji area spoke with about 400 freshman today. They all came from different career fields and talked about different job opportunities, how to find their passion and the cost of living.

The school works with the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce to put it all together.

Brian Stefanich, the BHS principal says, “We’re starting to open the doors now, realizing that they’re in 9th grade and in 4 years they’re going to be a senior. They’re going to graduate and right now they’re going to enter either the world of work so start looking at their passions. What are their passions? What do they want to do for work? Is it going to require a 2-year degree? Will they go to a tech school? Will they go to the military? Will they go right into the work setting? Will they go to a 4 year college?”

The BHS principal adds the event is also meant to expose the students to all the opportunities in Bemidji.