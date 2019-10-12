Bemidji High School Holds First Annual Career Fair

Students at Bemidji High School started the school day exploring potential career options today.

Over 1,000 students attended the school’s first annual career fair. The purpose is to allow students to check out different career pathways and to give them the opportunity to talk to business leaders throughout the area. There were over sixty businesses and industry partners at BHS.

“Like any career fair, we’ve had registration fairs in the past prior to registration. This is our first career fair during the day, where we’re guaranteed an audience. Like any career fair, if you have a successful first run in the future next year it’ll be bigger and better,” said Brian Stefanich, the Bemidji High School Career Academy Executive Director.

Students had a chance to speak to business leaders in various departments such as aviation, technology, and business management.