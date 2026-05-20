Bemidji High School Holds Final Signing Day For College Commits

The end of high school is a bittersweet time for many seniors, with saying goodbye to old friends and moving onto the next step in life. And for several Bemidji student-athletes, the bittersweet end of high school doesn’t mean that work can stop…as they make preparations for college sports to start in the fall.

Five students celebrated their commitment to play college sports in the final Bemidji signing day of the year. Rhys Sneide, Trevor Larson, Miles Gish, Caleb Knot, and Jaxon Boschee had their families alongside them representing their future schools as the athletes prepare to make the jump from high school to NCAA play.

“It’s kind of a fresh start, something new.” said Jaxon Boschee, who committed to BSU to play basketball, “Looking forward to the challenge playing college basketball and kind of sad. Even all your buddies behind that. You played with, but actually excited for the new beginnings to start something new. Definitely means a lot knowing that I can count on them if I need to talk about anything. I’ve gone through a slump or something like that, knowing that they’ll always be there for me and always be just down the road to playing so close to home.”

With a mix of DI, DII, and DIII sports being played by the boys, four different sports are being represented as the athletes travel throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Rhys Sneide to Eau Claire for football, Miles Gish to Bethel for football, Trevor Larson to St. John’s for football, Caleb Knot to UMD for cross country and track, and Jaxon Boschee to BSU for basketball.