Feb 19, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Bemidji High School Girls’ Hockey Falls in Heartbreaker to Edina

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Bemidji Lumberjacks Basketball Generic sqk

02-19-2026

News

Bemidji High School Girls’ Basketball Edges Past Detroit Lakes

Bemidji Basketball Generic sqk

02-19-2026

News

Bemidji High School Boys’ Basketball Tops Shanley

police lights generic 16x9

02-19-2026

Crime

Tyler Aery Arrested by Blackduck Police Following Traffic Stop Altercation

mckay sqk

02-19-2026

News

How a Defendant in Minnesota Went Free Because of Justice Department Turmoil