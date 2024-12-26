Dec 27, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji High School Bowlers Making Their Mark on the Program

While not an official MSHSL sport, the Bemidji club bowling team meets three days a week during the fall season, and this year, they made their second consecutive trip to the Minnesota state tournament. We caught up with the team after the season finished to get a closer look at the unique high school sport through the eyes of the Lumberjacks.

This year, the Lumberjacks sent three bowlers to compete in the Minnesota state individual tournament as well. They were eighth grader Mallory Vigen, who finished 12th out of 30 girls, Hunter Julin, who finished 47th overall and has signed to bowl in college, and Hayden Smith, who finished just outside the top 50 bowlers.

